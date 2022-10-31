Kangana Ranaut offers her ‘naman’ to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Actor Kangana Ranaut remembered late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 38th death anniversary. Every year, October 31 is observed as the death anniversary of India's only female Prime Minister. Kangana shared a message for Indira Gandhi in Hindi with a picture on Instagram. She will essay the lead role of Indira Gandhi in her directorial, Emergency. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals why her uncles called her Indira Gandhi when she was a child, see pics)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a picture of Indira Gandhi and wrote, “Bharat ki pratham mahila pradhan mantri, Bharat Ratan shrimati Indira Gandhi ji ki puniye tithi par unhe naman (Salute to India's first Prime Minister, awardee of Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary) #IndiraGandhi.”

Kangana Ranuat remembers late Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary via Instagram Stories.

Recently, Kangana unveiled Milind Soman's first look from the film Emergency and wrote, "Presenting the dynamic @milindrunning as #SamManekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India’s frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency." Reacting to the post, actor Anupam Kher commented, "Brilliant."

Kangana has also revealed the first looks of several characters in Emergency. The films stars Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Vishak Nair in important roles along with her. Kangana will essay the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while Shreyas Talpade will play the role of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Anupam will play the character of revolutionary leader J P Narayan and Mahima Chaudhry will be seen as cultural activist and Indira Gandhi’s confidante Pupul Jayakar.

This film will mark Kangana's first solo directorial. Ritesh Shah has written the screenplay and dialogues of the film. The event is touted on the watershed moment in the political arena of India.

Kangana will play the role of Bengali theatre legend Binodini Dasi, in Pradeep Sarkar's upcoming film. She also has Tejas in the pipeline.

