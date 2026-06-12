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Kangana Ranaut on why Ranveer Singh was ‘targeted’ in Don 3 row post Dhurandhar: ‘Industry mein thoda Pakistan prem hai'

Ranveer Singh faced FWICE non-cooperation over his departure from Don 3, prompting Kangana Ranaut to suggest he was targeted due to industry dynamics.

Jun 12, 2026 01:51 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Last month, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made headlines after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against him following his reported exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. At the time, actor Kangana Ranaut had publicly supported Ranveer. She has now opened up about why she believes the actor may have been "targeted".

Kangana Ranaut on why Ranveer Singh is being targetted

Kangana Ranaut on why Ranveer Singh is being 'targeted' post Dhurandhar success.

In an interview with News18, Kangana was asked why she thought Ranveer had been singled out. She initially said that only Ranveer could answer that question himself. However, when the interviewer pointed out that she had also faced similar situations in the industry and asked for her perspective, Kangana shared her views.

She said, "Me yehi kehna chahti hu…ke, ek toh industry joh hai…you know a bit of…inme hai thoda Pakistan prem hai. Adhiktar filmein toh hume Pakistan prem hi sikhate hain na… Abhi tak sikhati aayi hain (What I want to say is that the industry has, you know, a bit of... There is some love for Pakistan among many people here. Most films have, in a way, taught us to sympathise with or admire Pakistan. That's what they have been doing for years)."

Last month, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer following reports that he had exited Don 3 just weeks before production was scheduled to begin. The action came after Farhan Akhtar reportedly filed a complaint with the organisation, claiming that Excel Entertainment had suffered losses of around 45 crore due to Ranveer's departure from the project following the success of Dhurandhar. However, the directive was withdrawn last week after the intervention of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association and the Cine & TV Artistes' Association.

Kangana Ranaut's recent release

Kangana is currently receiving praise for her performance in Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. Helmed by Manoj Tapadia, the film stars Kangana in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe and Amrutha Namdev. The film highlights the bravery of hospital staff during a terror attack in Mumbai, focusing on the lives saved inside Cama Hospital. It was released in theatres on June 12.

 
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