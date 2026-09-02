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Kangana Ranaut praises 50 crore hit Hanuman Ansh, calls it a satsang: ‘Skip your therapy and go watch it’

Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, became a box office hit. Kangana Ranaut also recommended it, calling it a satsang rather than just a movie.

Updated on: Sep 2, 2026, 13:30:24 IST
By Riya Sharma
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A 2 crore film, without any grand promotions or a big star in its cast, quietly released in theatres last month and has shaken up the box office. While Hanuman Ansh took a rather slow start at the box office, it has now emerged as a hit, thanks to positive word of mouth. The film was recently praised by actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who urged audiences to skip therapy and watch the film in theatres instead.

Kangana Ranaut praises Hanuman Ansh

Kangana Ranaut urges audience to watch Hanuman Ansh.
Kangana Ranaut urges audience to watch Hanuman Ansh.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to Instagram to share a picture of Neem Karoli Baba, on whom Hanuman Ansh is based and heaped praise on the film. The actor wrote, "#hanumanansh is not a movie; it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of #neemkaroribaba. Skip your therapy and go watch it."

Kangana Ranaut praises Hanuman Ansh.

Before Kangana, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also reviewed the film and praised its box office success. He wrote, "Witnessed pure cinematic magic watching #HanumanAnsh in the theatre the audience was completely glued to the screen! 🙌@filmervishal direction is wonderfully honest & tender, while actor Shobhinav Satya’s portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba is purely natural and flawless."

Deep Dive

What is the plot of the movie Hanuman Ansh?

Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving boy who seeks God to connect with his deceased mother. Through his spiritual journey, he learns to serve others with love and miracles, ultimately embodying the essence of Neem Karoli Baba.

How did Hanuman Ansh manage to succeed at the box office despite its low budget?

The film's success is attributed to positive word of mouth, strong audience engagement, and its authentic storytelling that resonated with viewers, leading to increased ticket sales and a surge in screens showing the film.

Why did Kangana Ranaut describe Hanuman Ansh as a 'satsang'?

Kangana Ranaut referred to Hanuman Ansh as a 'satsang' because she believes it transcends typical cinematic experiences and reflects spiritual teachings, thereby encouraging viewers to watch it instead of seeking therapy.
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Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The official synopsis reads, "A grieving boy seeks God to meet his departed mother, and in finding the divine, learns to serve humanity with miracles of love, food and silent blessings, becoming Hanuman Ansh, Neem Karoli Baba."

The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles and has been creating a stir at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh minted 10 lakh at the box office on its opening day. During its first two weeks, the film's box office collections remained abysmally low, earning only 1.48 crore.

However, the magic happened in the third week. On day 17, the film collected 2.20 crore. The film recorded its highest collection on day 24, earning 12.75 crore. On its fourth Tuesday, day 26, the film even beat Kannada star Yash's Toxic's single-day collection, earning 8.50 crore. So far, the film has collected 54.13 crore net in India at the box office.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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