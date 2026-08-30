Arshad Warsi says Kangana Ranaut came up with the idea of nepotism and it became big: ‘It’s not easy for star kids'

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has never been one to shy away from calling things as he sees them. Speaking about the much-debated conversation around nepotism, the actor acknowledged that star kids may get an easier entry into the industry but insisted that staying successful ultimately comes down to talent. He also opened up about seeing the pressure of being a star kid through the eyes of his own children. Arshad Warsi says Kangana Ranaut made the idea of nepotism big.

Arshad Warsi talks about nepotism In a podcast with Filmygyan, when asked about the nepotism debate when he entered the industry, Arshad said nepotism was not a topic when he started his career. He added, "Kangana came out with the idea of nepotism, and then it got big, and everyone started talking about it. Yes, it's there, but it doesn't bother me. My heart tells me at the end of the day it's about how talented you are and that's how far you will go."

He added, "I also know that it's not easy for a star kid. The expectations are so high. It's like today I see that happening with my child. The impression other people have of them, because they are my kids, is that they have to be good actors. I feel like, 'oh my god, don't say that,' because everyone has their own personalities. Too much is expected of star kids, and they have to live up to too many people's expectations. It's not fair. The maximum that can happen to them is a door gets opened faster, but if you are not talented, it shuts down quickly."

Arshad further revealed that he does not fear success or failure for his children, but instead wants them to become good actors and be talented enough to know their craft well. The actor added that he wants his children to be prepared, as young actors entering the industry are increasingly well-prepared.

Arshad has two children, a son named Zeke Warsi and a daughter named Zene Zoe Warsi.

About Arshad Warsi's upcoming films The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ghamasaan. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Rajpal Yadav and Ishita Dutta in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on September 11.

Arshad will also be seen in King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, alongside Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and others in key roles. The film marks SRK's return to the big screen after two years and is set to release in theatres on December 24. It will clash at the box office with Nagarjuna's King100, which marks the superstar's 100th film.