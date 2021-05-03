Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut protests 'forcefully' taking oxygen from environment as new oxygen plants get built: 'We learnt nothing'
Kangana Ranaut is upset at new oxygen plants getting ordered and built in the country to meet the rising demand for oxygen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about new oxygen plants getting built in India to meet the medical demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

With thousands of people struggling to get life-saving oxygen amid the coronavirus pandemic, many hospitals and governments are installing new oxygen plants to keep up with the rising demand. However, actor Kangana Ranaut doesn't seem to be on board with the idea.

On Monday, she took to Twitter to share her thoughts on how oxygen plants will forcefully take oxygen from the environment. "Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees," she wrote in her tweet.

She added that whoever takes medical oxygen for their treatment should also give back to\ nature and work towards its betterment. "Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature," she added in another tweet.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday had said that hospitals should learn from their experiences regarding oxygen scarcity during the prevailing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and set up plants. "Oxygen plants are essential. It is irresponsible not to have them," the bench had said.

India on Sunday reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday's high of over 4 lakh cases, taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 3,689 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,15,542. Currently, there are 33,49,644 active cases of Covid-19 in the country.

