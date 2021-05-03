Disha Parmar gives Rahul Vaidya luxury watch worth 71,000 as ‘parting gift’ before he leaves for Khatron Ke Khiladi

Rahul Vaidya, who is set to leave for Cape Town later this week to participate in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, got a sweet parting gift from his girlfriend Disha Parmar. She gave him a luxury watch, which costs $960 (around ₹71,220).

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rahul shared a video of him opening his present, as Disha looked on excitedly. “Thank you, baby, this is so cool,” he told her. She, however, was disappointed that the store forgot to include a ‘cute letter’ that she had written for him.

Disha read out the note from her phone, “A little parting gift as you get on another adventurous journey and obviously, you are going to rock that too. Love you too much, DP.”

Rahul Vaidya showed off his present on Instagram.

The watch costs $960 (around ₹71,220).





Last week, speaking with the paparazzi, Rahul said that he will fly to Cape Town on Thursday (May 6) night. “Ab maine haan toh bol diya but mujhe saanp se darr lagta hai, mujhe paani se darr lagta hai, so I really don’t know main udhar kya karne wala hoon (I have agreed to it but I'm scared of snakes and water, so I really don't know what I'll do there),” he said.

Other confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Varun Sood.

Rahul realised his love for Disha when he came on Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. On her birthday in November last year, he went down on one knee and proposed marriage to her. She finally appeared in a Valentine’s Day special episode of the show, during which she expressed her love for him and publicly responded to his proposal. The two are set to tie the knot sometime this year once the Covid-19 restrictions ease a little.

