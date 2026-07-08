Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2 sued for 250 crore: Phantom's lawsuit against JioStar over 'unauthorised sequel' explained

Days after Kangana Ranaut announced that she had wrapped shooting for the 'sequel' to her 2014 box-office hit Queen, the film has been hit by a massive ₹250 crore lawsuit. Phantom Studios, the makers of the original film, have moved the Bombay High Court, alleging that the film is being made without their consent.

Queen 2 faces a ₹ 250 crore lawsuit

Kangana Ranaut in a still from the 2014 hit Queen.

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Phantom Studios, which produced Queen, claimed in its lawsuit that when the 2014 hit was made, there was an agreement between the plaintiff and respondent (JioStar) that in future, if any sequel or prequel was to be made, then both parties would have 50% rights on it. Phantom Studios added that it had not consented to any sequels, adaptations or derivative works of the film.

The suit, filed against JioStar India Private Limited through the legal firm Rashmikant and Partners, sought an injunction against the release of the film and demanded damages of ₹250 crore.

The suit added that since May last year, Phantom Studios has been corresponding with JioStar asserting its rights, but has received no response. “The plaintiff seeks to restrain the defendants from proceeding with the impugned film and to enforce the plaintiff's rights as 50 per cent co-owner of the derivative rights in the film,” the suit said.

JioStar says ‘not a sequel’

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, after the suit was filed, JioStar, the respondent, claimed that the film was not a sequel but an independent production separate from the first film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, after the suit was filed, JioStar, the respondent, claimed that the film was not a sequel but an independent production separate from the first film {{/usCountry}}

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JioStar India Private Limited, the respondent, claimed on Tuesday that the upcoming film was an independent production and not a sequel.

JioStar claimed in a statement that the new film has an original, independent story. “It has no narrative, character or creative connection to any prior work, and is neither a sequel nor a prequel to any existing title,” it said.

"The word 'Queen' is a part of the English language. No party can claim exclusive ownership over a common noun, and any such claim has no basis in law," JioStar's statement added.

All about Queen

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The 2014 film Queen, written by Anvita Dutt and directed by Vikas Bahl, won National Awards for the Best Feature Film and for Best Actress. Apart from Kangana, it also starred Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao. The film was also a commercial success, grossing ₹95 crore worldwide on a ₹20 crore budget. There are no details yet on the cast or release date of Queen 2.