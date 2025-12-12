ICC, JioStar put an end to broadcaster exit talks, release joint statement: 'Reports do not reflect exact position'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar released a joint statement on Friday evening, quashing all reports that the latter was seeking to withdraw from the previously signed agreement. It has now been confirmed that JioStar will not be withdrawing from the four-year deal, and all contractual obligations will be fulfilled. The joint statement also confirms that preparations for the T20 World Cup are in full swing, and both parties are determined to deliver a tournament that everybody can be proud of. ICC and JioStar have released a joint statement, quashing all reports

Earlier, according to The Economic Times, the Reliance Group-controlled JioStar informed the ICC that it intends to withdraw from the media rights deal for the tournaments. The report also stated that JioStar had doubled the provisions for expected losses on sports contracts in 2024–25, rising to INR 25,760 crore from INR 12,319 crore the previous year.

However, the joint statement now puts an end to all the reports doing the rounds, confirming that JioStar will fulfil its duties as the broadcaster for the upcoming ICC tournaments, including the T20 World Cup set to be played from February 7 to March 8 next year.

“The International Cricket Council and JioStar have noted recent media reports concerning the status of the ICC's media rights agreement in India. These reports do not reflect the position of either organisation. The existing agreement between the ICC and JioStar remains fully in force, and JioStar continues as the ICC's official media rights partner in India. Any suggestion that JioStar has withdrawn from the agreement is incorrect,” the joint statement read.

“JIoStar is fully committed to honour its contractual obligations in letter and spirit. Both organisations remain focused on delivering uninterrupted, world-class coverage of upcoming ICC events to fans across India, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, one of the sport's most anticipated global tournaments,” the statement added.

Preparations going on with full swing

The ICC and JioStar also confirmed that there will be no impact on advertisers and industry partners as the needful is being done by both the parties involved.

"Preparations for these events are progressing exactly as planned, and there is no impact on viewers, advertisers, or industry partners. ICC and JioStar, as long-term commercial partners, maintain regular communication on operational, commercial and strategic matters focused on the role the partnership can play in growing the sport," the statement added.