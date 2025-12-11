T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sale starts December 11: Where to buy, how much they cost - key details you can’t miss

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the opening of ticket sales for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, setting prices at a historic low to boost accessibility. The 2026 T20 World Cup will begin on February 7(PTI)

The 10th edition of the tournament, featuring 20 teams and 55 matches, begins on February 7 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka across eight venues — five in India and three in Sri Lanka — with the final scheduled for March 8. The opening day will feature three matches: Pakistan vs Netherlands in Colombo, West Indies vs Bangladesh, and a marquee clash between defending champions India and the USA in Mumbai.

In a significant move, the ICC has lowered a key entry barrier for fans by keeping Phase I ticket prices highly affordable. With prices starting at INR 100 in India and LKR 1000 in Sri Lanka, and more than two million tickets on sale, the ICC aims to make the in-stadium experience more accessible than ever.

CC CEO, Mr Sanjog Gupta, said: “Phase I of ticket sales is an important milestone in our journey towards delivering the most accessible and global ICC event ever staged. Our vision for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is clear: every fan, regardless of background, geography or financial means, should have the chance to access an in-stadia experience of world-class marquee cricket. The sale of tickets for Phase I will begin at 6:45 PM IST.

“With tickets starting from just ₹100 and LKR1000, we are putting affordability at the centre of our strategy. This is about opening the gates wide and inviting millions to be part of a global celebration of cricket, not as spectators from afar, but as active participants in the energy, emotion and magic that only a stadium can offer."

All you need to know about T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sale:

Where to buy tickets for T20 World Cup 2026?

Tickets for T20 World Cup 2026 will be available at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/

At what time with the T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sale begin?

T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sale for Phase 1 will start at 6:45 PM IST.

What are the ticket prices for the T20 World Cup 2026?

Ticket prices for Phase I in India start at INR 100 (approximately $1.11) for some venues, and LKR1000 (approximately $3.26) in Sri Lanka.