Kangana Ranaut reacts as Twitter user says she's not helping needy amid pandemic like Alia Bhatt or Priyanka Chopra

Kangana Ranaut hit back at two Twitter users, one of whom suggested that she was not helping amplify calls for Covid-19 resources for patients, unlike Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut took on two Twitter users who suggested she wasn't doing enough for Covid-19 relief.

Kangana Ranaut shot back at Twitter users who questioned her role in helping Indians suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic. She said social media was not the only way to help others.

A Twitter user wrote: "@KanganaTeam Meanwhile still searching for one tweet from your end seeking help for suffering Indians like what PC Alia doing. You are just working towards BJP’s image improving work. What does it take to just accept that Govt has failed in this crisis?"

Replying to the user, she said: "Twitter is not the only way to help people, I am helping people with beds, medicines, vaccines, oxygen... I have too many in my own professional and personal circle who are calling me and asking for help, I am not doing it for the gallery...understood dummy?"

Another person tweeted: "Its difficult for these people to understand that a celebrity of your stature would help others without seeking publicity."

Replying to him, she wrote: "It’s very important to verify genuinely needy people, most frauds begging for oxygen and beds and selling in black, I am perpetually getting calls from friends/family for help passing them all to my brother Aksht, who is practically working in this only for past few weeks."

Earlier in the day, Kangana had expressed her thoughts on intellectuals (buddhijeevis), saying that they were portraying a negative image of India in international media. "These people try to tell us how to run our country? Who are they? Such a large portion of America's population was wiped out during the first wave. Everyone saw what happened in Italy. England is still struggling with the second wave. We are too. No doubt. But did anyone name and shame any minister, their democracy? 'Choose education, this and that.' Who are you to tell us? We will struggle on our own and we are already," she said. She ended the video by saying that the government should take action against the 'upadravi (rowdy)' persons.

