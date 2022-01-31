Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut reacts to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'hiding' amid protests: 'Karma strikes again'
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'hiding' amid protests: 'Karma strikes again’

Kangana Ranaut shared a post on Monday about Canada's truckers' protests and compared it to India's farmer protests. She mentioned Canada's PM Justin Trudeau in her story and said “karma strikes again.”
Kangana Ranaut on Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 05:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Instagram. Sharing a post about the ongoing protests in Canada's Ottawa, Kangana wrote, “Karma strikes again.” Kangana's statement comes after Justin came forward in support of India's farmers protest in 2020.

Kangana shared a post on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Canadian PM Trudeau was encouraging Indian protesters, now in the midst of protests in his country he is hiding at a secret location as protesters threaten his security. Hmm.. law of Karma strikes again.”

Kangana Ranaut on Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.


In 2020, when India faced farmers protests, at that time Justin had come out in support. He said, “I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. We know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the process of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together.”

Several people have shared videos and photos from Ottawa's protest site on social media. One person shared a clip and wrote, “CANADA - The longest Convoy in the world. Truckers make their way with Supporters lining the way, cheering from bridges, delivering food, drinks and buying fuel. Trudeau has a problem here, a big one. #TruckersForFreedom #COVID19." 

Major Surendra Poonia also shared a video with the caption, “Karma Returns! Truckers protest in Canada intensifies, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau & his family left for secret place due to security fears. He supported tractors on roads of Delhi now facing same in his own country #TruckersForFreedom2022."

The protest started after new rules for truckers were imposed on January 15 in Canada. Truckers organized a convoy to drive from Vancouver to Ottawa to demonstrate against Covid-19-related restrictions imposed on them. 

Canada imposed that truckers should carry a vaccination proof while entering Canada. Until then, truckers were allowed to cross the US-Canada border with fewer restrictions. On January 22, S imposed a similar mandate.

