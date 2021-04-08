Kangana Ranaut reacts to Delhi road accident: 'That is why I am most terrified of idiots'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday reacted to a video of a road accident, which left an elderly couple dead in Delhi's Dwarka area. Taking to Twitter, the Thalaivi actor wrote, "This is beyond cruel, most of the times price of stupidity isn’t paid by those who possess,nurture and encourage it, it is always the sophisticated life who bears the burnt of crude,rudimentary and unsophisticated ones and their actions, that is why I am most terrified of idiots."

Her reaction came after a person tweeted, "It is so painful to watch the predicament of the old couple. Why do people drive when it is not even their capability to do so? Why make driving a car a prestige issue jab bas ke hi nahi hai chalana... (when they can't drive)?"

In the incident, Shanti Swaroop Arora (79) and his wife Anjana Arora (62) were run over by a car on Sunday. Shanti was a retired government official, while Anjana was a homemaker.

Kangana is known for raising her voice on current issues. Earlier in the day, she highlighted the dissimilarity between a 'nationalist' and an 'ultranationalist'. “If you love your nation then you are a nationalist if you are obsessed with your nation, and every single action of yours is directed at its well being every penny that you spend you want your nation and it’s people to benefit then you are a an ultranationalist #VocalForLocal,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: The Mauritanian movie review: Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch face-off in enraging and engaging true-life drama

Fans will see her seen next in AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, in which she plays the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa. The film will release theatrically in three languages--Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on April 30. She also has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline, along with a drama about former PM Indira Gandhi, and a spiritual sequel to Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.