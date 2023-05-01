Kangana Ranaut reacts to Salman Khan's 'India ke andar problem' remark amid death threats: 'He's got protection from...'

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Salman Khan's recent remarks on receiving death threats in India. The actor, who is currently in Haridwar, said that the country is in safe hands, and therefore there is nothing to fear about security. She also added that Salman is ‘getting protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’. (Also Read | Salman Khan opens up on receiving death threats: 'Dubai is totally safe, India ke andar problem hai')

Kangana Ranaut has responded to Salman Khan's remark.

Recently, Salman Khan was provided with Y-category security by the Mumbai Police amid death threats. In a recent interview, Salman had said that while he is safe in the UAE, 'India ke andar thoda sa hai problem (India there is a little problem)'.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Kangana said, "We are actors. Salman Khan has been provided with security by the Centre. He is getting protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, then there is nothing to fear. When I was threatened, I was also given security by the government, today the country is in safe hands. We have nothing to worry about."

Kangana visited Haridwar on Sunday and performed Ganga aarti. She will also visit Kedarnath Dham after this. The actor also said, "I always wanted to visit Kedarnath Dham and finally that is happening."

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government assigned security escorts to the actor after he received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In March and April this year, Salman also received a threat call and a letter from two different people.

Recently, speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, Salman had said, "I am going everywhere with full security. Yaha par hoon toh kisi cheeze ki zarurat bhi nahi hai, yaha pe totally safe hai. India ke andar thoda sa hai problem (When I am here there is no need for anything, it's totally safe. Inside India there is a little problem)."

He also added, "I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points upwards, referring to God) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me. So many guns are going around with me that I am scared these days."

