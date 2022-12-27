Kangana Ranaut recalls getting tight slap for misbehaving as a child: 'When I dropped from school my dad said get lost'

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about the time when she dropped out of her school in Chandigarh. She said the incident made her father say, ‘Get lost’ to her which helped her to land the career she has. She also requested everyone to be respectful towards their parents. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt message for her mother on birthday)

In a long note, Kangana wrote, “On Instagram I see a lot of people whine about their childhood and blame their parents/ parenting for most of their failures, I feel very differently about it. Parents do a huge favour by bringing us to this world, it’s an entirely selfless act to dedicate ones time, emotions, energies and earnings on babies…whatever they could or did in their physical, financial, emotional capacity must be appreciated, everyone is different.”

The actor revealed how she had a ‘different upbringing’ and continued, “They never licked or kissed us, never expressed awe for our beauty or brains, if someone praised my looks they looked visibly uncomfortable and dismissed it immediately. They encouraged me to be someone in the world and never waste time in front of mirror.”

She also compared her parents’ love to winter sun and continued, “If we misbehaved they gave us a tight slap and no one was above discipline.” The actor added, “Papa pulled out money from his business and funded my education in Chandigarh best institution and when I dropped from school, he simply said get lost and I did!!! And thank god that he said those magic words, ‘Get Lost!!’ Ha ha.”

“I am grateful for everything my parents did for me and they are the best parents and so is everyone else’s... please be respectful and have gratitude, please know they did their best as they knew it,” she shared in her next post.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

Kangana earlier shared her life story and how she left home. In an old video, she had said, “I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within 1.5 - 2 years of it. My life was so messed up, I was with certain type of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life only at the time when I was only a teenager.”

Kangana made her Bollywood debut with the 2006 film, Gangster. She was last seen in Dhaakad, which failed to impress the audience.

Currently, she is working on her upcoming political drama, Emergency, in which she will be seen as Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi. She also has projects like Tejas and Manikarnika Returns in the pipeline.

