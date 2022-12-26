Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt message for her mother on birthday, shares pic: 'Growing up I was scared of you'

Actor Kangana Ranaut wished her mother, Asha Ranaut, on her birthday via Instagram Stories. She shared a happy picture with her mother on Monday. She penned a heartfelt message for her on her special day. She was all smiles in the picture. She narrated how she was scared of her mother in childhood days but now, she called her mother Asha a ‘friend.’ (Also read: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt wishes Soni Razdan on birthday with pics, calls her 'my safest place’; Neetu Kapoor reacts)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a picture with her mother Asha. Both of them were lying down on the ground with leaves around them. Kangana wore a woolen cardigan. Her mother wore a light brown saree with a mangalsutra around her neck. She also wore her spectacles. Kangana, with closed eyes, hugged her mother while posing for the camera. Her mother had a wide smile on her face in the photograph.

Kangana Ranaut wishes mother Asha Ranaut on birthday via Instagram Stories.

Kangana shared the picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Growing up I was scared of you, when I become an adult you transformed in to a friend…Now when I see you play with Prithavi and be naughty, giggly like a kid I think to myself this my favourite phase of you…Happy Birthday mumma (red heart emoji).”

Recently, Kangana shared her childhood picture in which she wore her mother's saree, and wrote, "Like most girls when I was 10 or 11 years old I wore my mother's sari and lipstick stole @rangoli_r_chandel hand band and pretended to be a classical dancer... ha ha." Kangana is born in Himachal Pradesh. She has two siblings. She has an elder sister, Rangoli Chandel, and a younger brother, Akshat Ranaut. She often shares pictures and videos with her family members on different occasions on social media.

The actor-filmmaker has many upcoming projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Emergency. Recently, the cast and the crew wrapped up the Assam schedule of the film. The film is based on the political upheaval in India during the Emergency from 1975-77. She also has Tejas in which she will essay the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

Apart from that, she also has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita. Kangana's next production venture Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead role will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Prime Video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON