Kangana Ranaut recounts ‘chronicles of an opinionated woman’ amid protests against Dhaakad shoot: ‘I had to change car'

Kangana Ranaut has said she has now gained an increased police cover as protests were carried out against her to stop the shoot of her film Dhaakad in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. The actor, who has been quite vocal against the farmer protests in India, accused Congress workers of stopping her shoot.

Kangana took to Twitter to share her disappointment. She tweeted, "Police protection has been increased around me as @INCIndia workers in MP carried out a protest to stop my shoot. Congress MLA’s are saying they are protesting on behalf of farmers, which farmers gave them such a power of attorney why can’t they protest for themselves?"

She also shared a video from the location and added, "This evening congress workers outside my shoot location, for now police have dispersed them and I had to change my car and come via longer route .... chronicles of an opinionated woman."

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Friday evening sprayed water on Congress workers who were protesting against Kangana. Over 100 protesters gathered near gate numbers 2 and 4 of the coal handling plant of a power station, near where the shooting of the film Dhaakad is going on.

Police had deployed heavy security in Sarni area after local Congress leaders threatened two days ago that they would not allow Kangana to shoot if she did not apologize, by Friday evening, over her tweets against the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

Protesters were dispersed by using water jets from fire brigade vehicles, said Sarni City Superintendent of Police Abhay Ram Choudhary. He denied local Congress unit's allegation that batons were used against protesters, including women.

Police personnel carrying batons and even firearms were deployed around the site, while an inspector was assigned to oversee her safety at a resort 45 km away where she is staying, the official said.

Kangana usually comes for shooting around 6 pm but on Friday she was scheduled to appear late in the evening and was not present when the protesters thronged the spot.

On Thursday, home minister Narottam Mishra had said he had asked police to ensure that the shooting was not disrupted. He had said the BJP government in the state will ensure that "behan-beti" (sister-daughter) Kangana faced no problem while shooting.

(With PTI inputs)