Kangana Ranaut remembers 1st portfolio that got her debut role in Gangster as she completes 20 years in Bollywood

Actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut took a stroll down memory lane as she completed 20 years in the film industry. On Tuesday, the actor shared a picture of the photograph that simply changed her life, celebrating the milestone by commemorating the photoshoot where it all began.

Kangana remembers the shoot that earned her Gangster

Kangana Ranaut shared the picture of her first photoshoot.

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The National Award winner, who now serves as the MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, completed 20 years in the industry this month. To mark the occasion, Kangana took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her very first portfolio shoot. The picture was from her first-ever portfolio shoot, which helped her land her debut role in Mohit Suri's Gangster.

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture from her first portfolio shoot. (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the memory with fans, Kangana wrote that the portfolio served as a stepping stone in her film journey. The actor wrote, “Today I completed 20 years in the film industry, this is my first portfolio by @jatinkampani that landed me the role of Simran in Gangster.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the memory with fans, Kangana wrote that the portfolio served as a stepping stone in her film journey. The actor wrote, “Today I completed 20 years in the film industry, this is my first portfolio by @jatinkampani that landed me the role of Simran in Gangster.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The picture featured a teenage Kangana, dressed in a low-cut blue dress, standing in a studio, looking away from the camera as her curls flowed behind her. Kangana added another picture on her Instagram Stories a few minutes later. This one was from her first magazine shoot, before she became one of the industry's most talked-about stars. 20 years of Kangana Ranaut {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The picture featured a teenage Kangana, dressed in a low-cut blue dress, standing in a studio, looking away from the camera as her curls flowed behind her. Kangana added another picture on her Instagram Stories a few minutes later. This one was from her first magazine shoot, before she became one of the industry's most talked-about stars. 20 years of Kangana Ranaut {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kangana debuted in Bollywood with Gangster at the age of 18. The 2006 film, directed by Mohit Suri, starred Shiney Ahuja in the titular role, along with Emraan Hashmi and Kangana. The film was a box-office success, and its music, composed by Pritam, remains popular even today. Kangana was praised for her strong performance in her first film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana debuted in Bollywood with Gangster at the age of 18. The 2006 film, directed by Mohit Suri, starred Shiney Ahuja in the titular role, along with Emraan Hashmi and Kangana. The film was a box-office success, and its music, composed by Pritam, remains popular even today. Kangana was praised for her strong performance in her first film. {{/usCountry}}

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After the debut, Kangana went on to feature in blockbusters, while also delivering critically acclaimed performances. She won four National Film Awards - for Best Supporting Actress in Fashion (2009), and for Best Actress in Queen (2015), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2016), and Manikarnika (2021).

She also starred in Tanu Weds Manu (2011), her first female-led film, which grossed over ₹100 crore at the domestic box office. The actor was most recently seen in Emergency, her directorial debut. Kangana will soon make her international debut with the supernatural horror, Blessed Be the Evil. The film releases in 2027.

Since 2024, Kangana has also served as a Member of Parliament from her hometown, Mandi. She won the Lok Sabha seat election from the constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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