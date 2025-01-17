Kangana Ranaut reveals if she feels 'embarrassed' how PM Modi has met Diljit Dosanjh but not her

Kangana reacts

During a conversation in a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Kangana was asked about her stand on the meeting with PM Modi.

Responding to it, she said, “He was the main person. He was in the forefront during the farmers’ protest, to defend them, to defend those people. He was in the forefront defending those jo utpaat macha rahe the (who were creating havoc). What’s embarrassing about this (on her failed attempts to meet the Prime Minister)? I don’t feel the need to be embarrassed about the PM not meeting me but Diljit. For him (the PM) everybody is an equal in the janta.”

Kangana stressed that she was not disappointed about not meeting the Prime Minister. She shared, “I was not disappointed. In fact, I have never met him. Maybe I have met him once and said namaste but never interacted with him.”

The actor also shared that several of her friends, including Manoj Muntashir and Anupam Kher, have met the PM Modi.

At one point in the conversation, she was also reminded of PM Modi’s meeting with many sports persons, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with the whole Kapoor family on December 10.

Kangana expressed her admiration for the Prime Minister and her desire to interact with him some day. Calling her a “big fan of the Prime Minister”, Kangana said she would want to interact with him and exchange notes with him and have a very insightful discussion about what he thinks about the arts one day.

A BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana also said that she understands that PM Modi has a very busy schedule which makes it unrealistic to expect a personal meeting.

Jab Diljit met PM Modi

Earlier this year, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh shared that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about a lot of things including music of course!” Dosanjh wrote on X, while sharing some pictures of his meeting with the prime minister.

PM Modi also took to X and shared a glimpse of his meeting with the actor-singer. “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more,” he posted.

During the meeting, PM Modi praised Diljit for his achievements, saying, “When a boy from a small village in Hindustan shines on the global stage, it feels amazing. Your family named you Diljit, and you keep on winning people's hearts, just as your name suggests.” Diljit responded, “We used to read that 'Mera Bharat Mahan' (My India is great), but when I travelled across India, I realised why people say this.” PM Modi highlighted India's diversity, saying, "India's vastness is its strength. We are a vibrant society."

Diljit also sang a song on Guru Nanak. PM Modi was seen listening to it intently, and beating the adjacent table like a dholak, matching his beats with Diljit's.