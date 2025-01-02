PM Modi matches beats with Diljit Dosanjh, beats table like dholak as Punjabi singer croons. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and lauded him as "a combination of talent and tradition." During the "memorable' meeting", the two discussed music, culture, and India's vibrancy, including yoga. (Also Read – Javed Ali reacts to Diljit Dosanjh's comments on India's concert infrastructure: ‘In our country, people treat artists…’) Diljit Dosanjh meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Diljit, PM Modi match beats

During the meeting, PM Modi praised Diljit for his achievements, saying, “When a boy from a small village in Hindustan shines on the global stage, it feels amazing. Your family named you Diljit, and you keep on winning people's hearts, just as your name suggests.” Diljit responded, “We used to read that 'Mera Bharat Mahan' (My India is great), but when I travelled across India, I realised why people say this.” PM Modi highlighted India's diversity, saying, "India's vastness is its strength. We are a vibrant society."

Diljit added, "The greatest magic in India is yoga." PM Modi agreed, saying, "Those who have experienced yoga know its power."

The singer-actor also admired PM Modi's personal journey, saying, "I had watched your interview, sir. The position of Prime Minister is great, but behind it, there is a mother, a son, and a human being. Many times, this half-truth is much larger when you carry your mother and the sacred Ganga with you. That touches the heart."

Diljit then sang a song on Guru Nanak, as PM Modi listened intently, beating the adjacent table like a dholak, matching his beats with Diljit's.

Diljit, PM Modi express grattitude

After the meeting, Diljit Dosanjh expressed his gratitude, calling it a "fantastic" way to start the year. He posted on X, “A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about many things, including music, of course!”

PM Modi responded to Dosanjh's post, describing their meeting as "a great interaction." He said, “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture, and more.”

Diljit recently concluded his Dil-Luminati tour in India with a grand performance in Ludhiana. Throughout his concerts at various venues, the singer aimed to address important social issues during his performances.

– With inputs from ANI.