Javed Ali reacts to Diljit Dosanjh's comments on India's concert infrastructure: ‘In our country, people treat artists…’

Singer Javed Ali, best known for his hits such as Kun Faya Kun, has shared his views on Diljit Dosanjh's recent remarks about India's concert infrastructure. During a Chandigarh performance, Diljit had said he would not hold more concerts in India until the infrastructure for live shows improves. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh backtracks on 'not performing in India without better infrastructure' vow; deletes post later) Javed Ali spoke about Diljit Dosanjh's remark on India's infrastructure.

Speaking to ANI, Javed Ali expressed his love for India and the respect he receives as an artist in the country. “Wherever we go, we receive so much love. In our country, people treat artists with great respect. I don't think such love exists anywhere else,” he said when asked about his opinion on concert setups in India.

"If you are respected at home, that's what matters the most. No matter where you go, you won't find the same joy. I love my country," he added.

Diljit, during his Chandigarh concert, had said in Punjabi, "Here, we don't have the infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, providing jobs to many people. I'll try next time to have the stage at the centre so the audience can be around it. Until this happens, I won't do shows in India, that's for sure."

Meanwhile, Javed Ali has released a new track, Kismat, in collaboration with American-Indian composer Ayaz Ismail. The song was created during Javed's USA tour in 2022.

Sharing how the collaboration came about, Ali said, “It was very interesting. I was on a 40-day tour in America in 2022 when Ayaz called me, saying he wanted to collaborate. I thought it was a great idea since we had worked together before on the song Wirdd, which was appreciated a lot.”

Ayaz Ismail, based in Dallas, Texas, is known for blending Indian classical music with modern genres. He has worked with artists like Shaan and Mohit Chauhan.

Kismat, released on December 9, is now available on Ayaz Ismail's official YouTube channel. The song is also available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.