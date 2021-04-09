Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi postponed over rising Covid-19 cases, makers issue statement
Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi postponed over rising Covid-19 cases, makers issue statement

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi will not release on April 23. The makers issued a statement, saying they were postponing it over alarming rise in Covid-19 cases.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Thalaivi stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

The release of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi has been postponed over a major spike in Covid-19 cases. The makers of the film released a statement on Friday. It was to hit the theatres on April 23.

It said: "We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response and unconditional love you've shown for Thalaivi trailer. As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey."

"Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day," according to the statement.

It added, "But with an alarming rise on Covid-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi."

"Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone's support, it stated"

The film's trailer was unveiled on Kangana's birthday in March. The film chronicles the life and career of actor-politician late J Jayalalithaa. Kangana has been lauded for her work. Directors like Hansal Mehta and Ram Gopal Varma and Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni praised her work. However, many of the big names of Bollywood had stayed quiet.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reacts to troll who said his acting in The Big Bull was 'third rate', Pratik Gandhi was 'superior'

Late on Wednesday, Kangana had claimed that many big stars including Akshay Kumar had secretly lauded her. Replying to a tweet praising her work, she wrote: "Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble,I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror." Scriptwriter Aniruddha Guha had written: "Kangana Ranaut is an exceptional, once-in-a-generation actor."

