Kangana Ranaut seemingly takes dig at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 while praising her film Tiku Weds Sheru

Actor Kangana Ranaut seemingly took a dig at the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. She, however, didn't name the Salman Khan-hosted show. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana also praised her film, Tiku Weds Sheru. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut dances her heart out with Avneet Kaur at Tiku Weds Sheru success party. Watch)

Kangana shares a post

Kangana Ranaut's recent production venture is Tiku Weds Sheru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana shared a screenshot of an article, which had Tiku Weds Sheru at the number 3 position with 3.8 million views on a list of 'five most-viewed streaming shows and movies of the week'.

Sharing it Kangana wrote, "We will cross one crore views mark soon, which is equivalent to ₹100 crore theatrical film's footfall, even though one TV has many viewers watching content in one house... it's an estimated comparison (smiling face emoji)."

Kangana shared a screenshot of an article.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, started streaming on Jio Cinema on June 17. Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Anjali Arora, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Pursvani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Puneet Superstar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan entered the house as contestants. Several of them including Puneet Superstar, Akanksha and Aaliya have been evicted so far.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was streamed on Voot and it was hosted by Karan Johar. Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the last season.

Tiku Weds Sheru

Kangana's recent production venture Tiku Weds Sheru has been helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. It released on Prime Video on June 23. At the trailer launch of Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana revealed that the project was earlier titled Divine Lovers and she was supposed to do it with Irrfan Khan.

Kangana's upcoming films

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana also has her period drama film Emergency in the pipeline. The movie, which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician, will be out in theatres on November 24. Emergency also marks Kangana's directorial debut. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also headline Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu. The film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Tejas and The Incarnation: Sita.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON