Kangana Ranaut says Covid-19 gives a 'fake sense of recovery', watch video

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared her journey of recovery from coronavirus with her fans in her latest video that she shared on Instagram. Kangana contracted the virus early last month and later tested negative for it.

Kangana said in the new video, "I am here to talk about my experience of recovery from coronavirus. I experienced shocking things during this time. I have always seen that when you are ill, once you start recovering, it is a perpetual journey forward. But, in the case of coronavirus, it is a fake recovery. Just a day after I tested negative, I felt I could do everything - workout and shoot schedules - as earlier. However, when I stepped out and started doing these things, I relapsed, I was not really well. I was again bed-ridden."

She also revealed that she had had a bad case of jaundice and even broke a leg once. Kangana added that she also felt feverish when she faced the relapse. "It was not just once but I faced the relapse at least four or five times. It will be 14 days tomorrow since I tested negative for coronavirus." She then requested people to take care of themselves and ensure they rest enough during the recovery period.

Urging her fans to share their stories of recovery, she captioned her video as, "My Covid after-care story. Share yours."

Kangana had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 8. Upon being diagnosed with the disease, she had shared that she has quarantined herself and is sure she will 'demolish' the novel coronavirus which, for her, is "nothing but a small time flu." In wake of the thousands of deaths due to the virus, Kangana was widely criticised for labeling coronavirus as a "small time flu".

Tha Panga star had announced last month that she tested negative for the virus. "Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs.... Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus.... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Also read: Loved Samantha in The Family Man 2? Here are her five best movies to watch

Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film's release was postponed due to the surge in coronavirus cases. She also has two action films - Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline.