Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi crushed 'Khalistanis' like 'mosquitoes', police complaint filed for 'Jihadist' comment

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who received the Padma Shri award earlier this month, lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying she took decisive action against 'Khalistanis'. While also claiming that Indira Gandhi caused ‘suffering’ to the nation, Kangana Ranaut said she crushed 'Khalistanis' like mosquitoes at the cost of her life.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor did not name Indira Gandhi but said she crushed those working to disintegrate the country. "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided)," she said.

Kangana Ranaut's posts.

"Even after decades of her death... aaj bhi uske naam se kampte hain yeh... Inko vaisa he guru chahiye... (they shiver at her mention...they need such a guru)," she added. Kangana shared a picture of the late former PM and even plugged her own upcoming movie, Emergency, in which she plays the role of Indira Gandhi. She said, "With the rise of Khalistani movement her rise is more relevant than ever....very soon bringing to you #emergency."

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) filed a police complaint against Kangana on Saturday for making ‘seditious’ remarks on social media. IYC national secretary Amreesh Ranjan Pandey and Ambuj Dixit, co-coordinator of the outfit's legal cell, filed the complaint against Kangana at the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi, as per a PTI report.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also slammed the actor over her alleged derogatory remarks targeting Sikhs and said the government should take action against her.

"She should either be put in mental hospital or in jail. We demand strict action from govt for her hateful content on Instagram," Sirsa said in a tweet.

Kangana was irate on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three contentious farm laws. Sharing a person's tweet about the repeal, Kangana wrote, “Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this.” She also shared a picture of Indira Gandhi. “When the conscience of the nation is in deep sleep, lath (the cane) is the only solution and dictatorship is the only resolution… Happy birthday Madam Prime Minister," she wrote.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)