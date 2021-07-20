Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut says ‘kings’ have right to ‘hear what their subjects are talking’, adds she is not talking about Pegasus
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut says ‘kings’ have right to ‘hear what their subjects are talking’, adds she is not talking about Pegasus

Kangana Ranaut penned a note on ‘kings’ and their right to keep their ‘eyes and ears open’, calling it a ‘part of administration’. Although her comments come amid the Pegasus leak, she said that she was not talking about it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut shared a note on ‘kings’ and their right to keep their ‘eyes and ears open’ but clarified that she is not talking about the Pegasus leak.

Kangana Ranaut penned a lengthy note on how ‘kings’ have the ‘right, prerogative and business’ to keep an eye on the people. Her comments come amid reports that several journalists, politicians and others were targeted with the Pegasus spyware, which can secretly activate a phone’s camera and microphone, as well as access messages, photos, emails and other data on the device. However, she added a disclaimer that she was not talking about the Pegasus leak.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut said that ‘kings’ adopting certain measures to understand the pulse of the people dates back to ‘ancient times’ and was even practised in the Ramayana. “Even in ancient times greatest kings used to disguise and secretly visit the remotest parts of their country, people and their homes to know to hear what their subjects talking or discussing, this exercise is a part of administration, biggest example is in Ramayana, during one such visit lord Rama got to know about Maa Sita’s perception among general people when he heard them secretly,” she wrote.

“No big deal if the king wants to know about antisocial element’s whereabouts or general issues of people and their mindset ....it is his right, prerogative and business to keep his eyes and ears open.... So hyenas stop crying foul and No I am not talking about #pegasus Ha ha ha,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut on Instagram Stories.

Earlier this year, Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended after her posts on the aftermath of the West Bengal assembly elections were found to be in violation of the platform’s policies. In a statement, she called her ban proof of the entitlement of ‘white’ people to ‘enslave a brown person’.

Also see: Aishwarya Rai shares Ponniyin Selvan poster, says ‘golden era comes to life’. Fans call her ‘queen in true sense’

Kangana has been using Instagram since then. However, in several posts, she has made her dislike of the photo-sharing platform very clear. In May, she said that it would be a ‘badge of honour’ for her to be banned by Instagram. Last month, she said that the platform has ‘no scope for any conversations and exchange of ideas’. “I am not interested in your clothes and skin I want to see deeper I want to see your mind and intellect,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut pegasus

Related Stories

bollywood

Arjun Rampal is ‘sorry’ he had to crop behind-the-scenes picture with Kangana Ranaut from Dhaakad. Here is why

PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 05:43 PM IST
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu wonders if she can be accused of being 'copy' just for being born a woman; is it a dig at Kangana Ranaut?

UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 02:32 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP