Kangana Ranaut says no 'woman-centric film' has had impact greater than Manikarnika in cinemas, shares video

Actor Kangana Ranaut, reacting to a video of audiences sloganeering after watching the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has said that no other 'woman-centric' film has had a bigger impact.

In a tweet on Monday, Kangana shared a video of NRIs chanting slogans at a movie theatre, presumably after a screening of Manikarnika. She wrote, "Thank you .... never in cinemas a woman centric film caused such an impact..."

She added that she hopes for her upcoming films, including Thalaivi, Dhaakad, and Tejas, to draw a similar response from audiences. "Love to all my fans," she wrote.

Kangana in recent weeks has been making sweeping comparisons on social media. In a tweet, she wrote that with her film Tanu Weds Manu, she became the 'only actress after legendary Sridevi ji to do comedy'.

In an earlier tweet, she wrote that she identified with Marlon Brando, who refused to accept his Oscar on political grounds. "I snubbed Filmfare just how Brando snubbed Oscars," she had written.

Before that, Kangana tweeted that she has 'raw talent like Meryl Streep' and 'can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot'. She was highlighting a contrast in her performances in Thalaivi, a drama about J Jayalalithaa, and Dhaakad, an action thriller.

Defending her claims, she had written, “Anyone who is asking how many Oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self-respect and self-worth.”

Kangana took over as co-director of Manikarnika after original director Krish was removed from the film. She later named her production company Manikarnika and has announced the second part in the anthology series.