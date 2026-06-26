Kangana Ranaut says parents cannot be blamed in Ketan Agarwal case after Siya Goyal's father gives explosive statement

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut gave her opinion on the Ketan Agarwal case. Reacting to the explosive statement given by Siya Goyal’s father recently, she stated that parents cannot be blamed for the incident. The actor-politician also opined that at a time when social media and AI are ‘programming’ children, one can never be sure about their ‘sanskar’. (Also Read: Rahul Ravindran defends himself, Chinmayi Sripaada from trolls after statement on Ketan Agarwal-Siya Goyal case)

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Siya Goyal’s father’s statement

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Siya Goyal's father's statement in Ketan Agarwal case.

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Kangana posted a headline in which Siya’s father says, ‘If my daughter has killed Ketan, push her from the same fort.’ Re-sharing it on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “These days just looking at the families, homes or parents you can never be sure about sanskars (moral values) of the children, what is more important is that who is programming them? Who they spend time with, what are their influences on SM /AI or real life.”

Kangana Ranaut reacted to the case.

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{{^usCountry}} The Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata actor then added that parents cannot be blamed for whatever happened in the case, writing, “Parents can not be blamed because people are living so many parallel lives, people carefully build desirable perception of themselves because it is all about how they are seen not how they feel or who they really are, so families can not be judged for children actions.” The Ketan Agarwal-Siya Goyal case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata actor then added that parents cannot be blamed for whatever happened in the case, writing, “Parents can not be blamed because people are living so many parallel lives, people carefully build desirable perception of themselves because it is all about how they are seen not how they feel or who they really are, so families can not be judged for children actions.” The Ketan Agarwal-Siya Goyal case {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On June 18, businessman Ketan Agarwal died during a visit to Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. What was initially reported as an accidental fall soon turned into an alleged murder. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, came under the scanner, as did her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On June 18, businessman Ketan Agarwal died during a visit to Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. What was initially reported as an accidental fall soon turned into an alleged murder. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, came under the scanner, as did her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

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Siya’s parents spoke to ANI and called for strict action against the culprits, even if it was their own daughter. Her father, Pravin Goyal, claimed that he considered Ketan to be like his son. He also denied that his daughter ever expressed her displeasure about the wedding. “Let the strictest possible punishment be given to the murderer. From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused, even if it is my own daughter, should be pushed down,” the father said.

Police, however, have said that Siya had allegedly been reluctant to proceed with their engagement. Ketan allegedly remained committed to the marriage even after learning of her objections. Now, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill has stated that digital evidence, location data, and call records suggest pre-planning rather than an accident, HT reported. Chetan’s father has denied all allegations, claiming his son is being falsely implicated and was not involved in the incident.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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