Kangana Ranaut says she isn't against nepotism after joining Ekta Kapoor for Lock Upp: 'She isn't part of a bully gang'

Kangana Ranaut has shared a video clip from one of her interviews during which she spoke in support of Ekta Kapoor and claimed she did not have a problem with nepotism as such.
Kangana Ranaut will now be seen hosting a new reality show, Lock Upp. 
Published on Feb 19, 2022 08:48 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kangana Ranaut has shared a video clip in reaction to the criticism coming her way for collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for the show Lock Upp, while being a vocal crusador against nepotism. The video clip is from one of Kangana's interviews in which she spoke in support of Ekta. 

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share the video, originally shared by one of her fan pages. In the video, she is seen telling the interviewer, "Nepotism was never my problem. The problem was ganging up on outsiders because of nepotism. There is a difference. If you are doing your job quietly, no problem. But to say ‘ye outsider hain, ye yaha nahi hone chahiye because ye humare baap dada ki jagah hai (these are outsiders and shouldn't be here because this is our forefathers’ place), isn't it wrong? Ekta has never been a part of a bully gang, that I can assure you."

Kangana will be hosting her first reality show, Lock Upp helmed by Ekta Kapoor. It will have a host of controversial celebrities behind bars where they would have to face several troubles. 

In one of the promos, the actor is seen walking through a jail corridor with several inmates locked up in cells on each side. She gives a warning in Hindi, "There are two kinds of people in the world- one who like me and others are those B-grade strugglers who stay in news by bad-mouthing me. These haters filed FIRs against me to drown my voice and applied the nepotism formula. My life has been turned into a 24x7 reality show. But now it's my turn."

She had shared the promo with a similar caption, "Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! (My jail is such that neither hooliganism not dad's money will help you)."

The show will begin streaming on February 27 on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

