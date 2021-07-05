Kangana Ranaut says she's playing 'Bolly Bimbo' in new pics from Budapest: 'Fatal blow on my self respect'

Kangana Ranaut shared new pictures from her stay in Europe along with a dig at Bollywood. The actor is currently in Budapest where she and Arjun Rampal are shooting for their upcoming schedule of Dhaakad.

In the pictures shared on Monday, Kangana Ranaut was seen wearing a white floral-printed dress, a pair of sunglasses and stilettos. She was seen holding a bouquet in her hand while posing for the photos. Sharing the first picture, in which she was seen seated on a bench, Kangana said, "Decided to play a Bolly Bimbo today and shoot typical insta style pics for my highly intelligent insta family."

She followed it with a picture, in which she was standing in a street, and said, "Bought these flowers to get my insta game right …. Might be a fatal blow on my self respect but my vanity is gloating… wah!!" In the third post, sharing a better look at her surroundings and said, "No really it’s nice to be here and clicking these self indulgent pictures…"

Besides the photos, the Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi star also appeared to be in a poetic mood as she shared a picture of herself with a few lines from Hastimal Hasti's ghazal that spoke about first love letter and broken hearts.

Kangana Ranaut landed in Budapest last week and has been sharing pictures from her stay frequently. The actor faced troubles while renewing her passport. However, she eventually secured it and left for the international destination.

Dhaakad is described as an espionage thriller. Kangana essays the role of a spy named Agent Agni. The film is said to focus on issues such as child trafficking and crimes against women. Besides Kangana and Arjun, Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta in a pivotal role.