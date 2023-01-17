Kangana Ranaut says she was born with swag, shares clip from her film Fashion: 'When I was a teenager didn't even know…'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a clip from her movie Fashion and spoken about her 'swag'. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana re-posted the video in which she is seen doing a catwalk in Fashion. The actor at one moment is seen drinking backstage while the very next moment she gets ready to walk on the stage. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut shares pics of Manali home after snowfall; says she')

The video also featured Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, and Mugdha Godse among others. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "When I was a teenager just 18 years old, didn't even know a word called swag exists...I had it...ha ha one is born with it... can't be taught (wink face emoji)."



The original video was posted by the Instagram user, DietSabya, with the caption, "When it comes to fashion and cinema, this moment is thee cultural reset. Very few things come close. Thoughts. Feelings. Discuss." A fan commented, "Till date when that music starts it gives me goosebumps. Absolutely legendary scene." Another person said, "Kangana’s walk is closest to how Jesse Randhawa used to walk."

Fashion was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film was released in 2008. It featured Kangana, Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni and Arbaaz Khan. In its theatrical run, the film grossed ₹39.2 crore globally.

Currently, Kangana is busy shooting her film Emergency. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Kangana will also be seen in Sarwesh Mewara's Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline.

The actor will be seen in the biopic on Bengali theatre personality Noti Binodini. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film is written by Prakash Kapadia. She has already started shooting for Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2005 Tamil movie.

The upcoming movie is a follow-up to Rajinikanth and Jyothika's hit comedy horror from director P Vasu. The filmmaker is also helming the new movie. Actor-director Raghava Lawrence will play the male lead opposite Kangana.

