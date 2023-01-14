Kangana Ranaut shares pics of Manali home after snowfall; says she's missing mom-made laddus, pahadi meat cooked by dad

Kangana Ranaut is missing home in Manali as the town received fresh snowfall this winters. The actor, who is currently shooting for her directorial film Emergency, has shared several stunning pictures of her snow-covered bungalow in Manali on Instagram. She also listed several things she is missing besides the snowfall. Also read: Kangana Ranaut decks up in red ethnic outfit as she visits temple; shares pic of her praying on new year's day

Sharing a picture of her snow-covered house in Manali, Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories, “Yah sardiyo ka mausam bhi ghar mein ma ke haath ke til/haldi ke laddu khaye bina hi jayega (these winters will also go without savouring mom's handmade sesame/turmeric laddus).” With another picture of the house, she wrote, “Missing bonfire and papa ka banaya hua pahadi meat (pahadi meat cooked by dad), definitely missing seasonal skiing.” After a series of more pictures of the house and path that leads to it, she wrote, “Meanwhile mountain girl” along with a teary-eyed girl sticker with ‘I miss you’ written on it.

Kangana Ranaut shared many pictures of her Manali home on Instagram.

Kangana has been shooting for Emergency since quite a few months. She regularly shares pictures from the sets on her Instagram Stories. She was earlier shooting for the film in Assam. The actor recently revealed that the film is going to be a musical drama and might have the longest song ever. She shared a picture from the film sets and wrote, "Choreographer on set today...director can take it easy ha ha...by the way we have 5 songs in #emergency it's a musical drama. I don't know why people don't expect songs in Emergency...I Love music, I might just have the longest song ever above 10 mins...For interval block...and great music."

Kangana plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency and is also the director. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Kangana also has Sarwesh Mewara's Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. She has also announced Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON