Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Kangana Ranaut says Zohran Mamdani's name 'sounds more Pakistani than Indian': 'He is ready to wipe out Hinduism'

BySoumya Srivastava
Jun 26, 2025 01:39 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut criticizes Mira Nair's son, Zohran Mamdani, for his alleged anti-Hindu stance, referencing a protest incident. 

Mira Nair's son Zohran Mamdani may be hoping for New York City Mayor's chair but he doesn't have Kangana Ranaut's vote, if it matters. The actor-turned-politician took to Twitter on Thursday to share her thoughts on him, making a comment on his name and what she assumes to be his anti-Hindu stance. 

Kangana Ranaut has given her opinion on Zohran Mamdani.
Kangana Ranaut has given her opinion on Zohran Mamdani.

Kangana's stance on Zohran

Kangana re-shared a tweet claiming how Zohran ‘once led a mob of protestors in Times Square calling Hindus as b***ards and heaping abuses upon Lord Rama, who is worshipped by Hindus.'

She supplemented it with her own opinion of Zohran. “His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padmashri, a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in Newyork, she married Mehmood Mamdani (Gujarati origin) a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran, he sounds more Pakistani than Indian ….. whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!! It’s the same story everywhere.”

She did praise Mira though: “On a different note met Mira ji on couple of occasions congratulations to the parents.”

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, is a self-proclaimed socialist supported by the Democratic Socialists of America.

His run for New York mayor is being closely watched as a defining moment for the Democratic Party's direction.

If elected, Mamdani would become the city’s first Muslim mayor. He is currently leading the race by a wide margin, with his opponent, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, having already conceded.

In a truth social post, US President Donald Trump described Mamdani as a "100% Communist Lunatic", saying him being on his way to become mayor was ridiculous.

"He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him," a part of Trump's Truth Social post read.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut says Zohran Mamdani's name 'sounds more Pakistani than Indian': 'He is ready to wipe out Hinduism'
