Kangana Ranaut shares childhood memories with Rangoli and Aksht, remembers elder brother who died as an infant

Kangana Ranaut took a trip down memory lane on the occasion of Siblings Day, as she shared childhood photos with her sister Rangoli Chandel and brother Aksht Ranaut. She also revealed that she had an elder brother but he died as an infant.

“Is it sibling day today? Mother had a child before us for no reason he died as an infant, I feel we three are that child who is split in three pieces ha ha,have many such fantastic analogies, also found a rare picture of Nanaji Thakur Inder Singh n great granpa Ranaut together,” she wrote, as she posted the images on Twitter.

Last year, in September, Kangana talked about the close bond she shares with Rangoli and Aksht, so much so, that it felt like they were ‘one consciousness split in three’. She had posted pictures of them enjoying their time in Manali and had written, “My mother had a child before us who didn’t make it, I am the middle child caught between older sister and younger brother often feel we are one consciousness split in three.”

Kangana will be seen next in AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, which chronicles the journey of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film was set to release in theatres this month but has been delayed owing to the increasing cases of Covid-19 across the country.

“We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response and unconditional love you've shown for Thalaivi trailer. As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey,” the makers said in a statement, adding that they would like the film to release in all the languages on the same day.

“But with an alarming rise on Covid-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi,” the makers said.