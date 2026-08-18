Kangana Ranaut shares The Odyssey meme aimed at Sonia Gandhi amid Vande Mataram row: ‘This one cracked me up’

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi amid the ongoing controversy over her alleged reaction during the rendition of Vande Mataram at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day.

Kangana shares The Odyssey meme to mock Sonia Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut shared The Odyssey meme and took a jibe at Sonia Gandhi.

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Kangana reposted a meme featuring a scene from Christopher Nolan's recent hit The Odyssey. The scene shows Odysseus screaming as he hears the enchanting, fatal song of the Sirens. In the poem, the Sirens are dangerous creature-women who lure passing sailors to their deaths on the rocky shores of their island.

The meme compared Odysseus's reaction to that of Sonia Gandhi listening to Vande Mataram, appearing to mock the Congress leader's reaction during the national song. The caption on the meme read, "Sonia Gandhi after 2nd verse." Kangana shared the meme with the caption, "I usually don’t enjoy or post memes but this one cracked me up 😂"

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What is the Sonia Gandhi controversy?

{{^usCountry}} Several leaders of the ruling BJP have accused Sonia Gandhi of objecting to the singing of the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ during the flag-hoisting ceremony at the party headquarters. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also alleged that Sonia Gandhi asked Vande Mataram to be stopped midway through the programme. On Sunday, complaints were filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly showing disrespect to the national song. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several leaders of the ruling BJP have accused Sonia Gandhi of objecting to the singing of the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ during the flag-hoisting ceremony at the party headquarters. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also alleged that Sonia Gandhi asked Vande Mataram to be stopped midway through the programme. On Sunday, complaints were filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly showing disrespect to the national song. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the Congress has denied all such claims and asserted that there was no attempt to stop the singing of the full version of the national song. Instead, the party said Sonia was only asking for a chair for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, as he had been standing for a while.

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The controversy comes days after Parliament cleared amendments to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, granting “Vande Mataram” status at par with the national anthem.

Kangana and the CJP protest

Kangana recently made headlines for her stance against the CJP protesters. The actor had stirred controversy by calling the female protesters 'gutter generation'. She had said, “Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once....I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies.”

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She added, "You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well... there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox."