Kangana Ranaut shares video on how she used to praise Alia Bhatt, Deepika, Taapsee: 'But none showed any support to me'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again commented about her beef with actors Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, and others. Kangana took to Twitter on Friday to talk about how and why she has been relentless in her criticism of the actors.

Kangana shared a fan's video compilation of all the times she had previously praised the work of Alia, Deepika, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and even Taapsee. The video showed Kangana after movie screenings and in interviews, calling Kareena's performance in Jab We Met a benchmark for female actors, calling Alia a 'queen', and refusing to accept that Taapsee is her 'sasti copy', a tag that she often uses for her now.

Reacting to the video, Kangana wrote, "There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but none of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard."

"As you can see how comfortably I go for their movie previews when they invite by calling and messaging me directly, they send flowers and pamper me to sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls now I bajao them every day cause that’s what they deserve," she added.

Kangana has called Taapsee a bootlicker of producer Karan Johar and after praising Alia's performance in Raazi, said that she was 'mediocre' in Gully Boy. Kangana has also said that Deepika uses her mental health organisation, The Live Laugh Love Foundation, as a business. After the foundation suggested that the title of Kangana's film Mental Hai Kya's was insensitive, Kangana had tweeted, “The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today."