Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut shoots an action sequence 'in almost 50 degrees' for Tejas at Jaisalmer, see pic
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shoots an action sequence 'in almost 50 degrees' for Tejas at Jaisalmer, see pic

Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a photo highlighting the ongoing shoot of her upcoming movie Tejas in the desert amid the scorching heat of Jaisalmer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut wrote that when the survival instinct kicks in "something tells me, I can’t do this".(Instagram)

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared a picture from the shoot of her upcoming movie Tejas and captioned it as 'action in almost 50 degrees'. Taking to Twitter, the Queen actor posted a photo showing her ongoing shoot in the desert amid the scorching heat of Jaisalmer.

She tweeted, "Action in almost 50 degrees When the survival instinct kicks in something tells me, I can’t do this but then something I don’t recognise says, eventually this body will be burnt in this same fire what you saving yourself for, give yourself to me,all of you. Ok then, take me."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gulshan Grover: Priyanka Chopra Jonas being questioned about her credentials for announcing Oscar noms was incorrect

Holi 2021 Bollywood playlist: From 50s to 2020s, a song from each decade

Irrfan's son Babil responds to queries if he was high at awards event

AR Rahman trolls anchor for speaking in Hindi at 99 Songs event, walks off stage

Earlier she had shared a fun post from the shooting and written, "So lovely to be back with my Tejas crew, they really know how to make you feel loved, thank you Sarvesh Mewara sir Salona Bains Joshi for celebrating my happiness P.S I am telling my director please feed me fruit cake not the chocolate one."

On March 26, the Thalaivi actor headed to Jaisalmer to the remaining portion of Tejas. She had shared her pictures praying in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha, ahead of leaving for Jaisalmer. In the caption, she wrote, "It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone's well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer."

In Tejas, she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer and had recently shared her new look.

Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi, the first trailer of which was released on her brithday. Thalaivi is a biopic based on the life of actor-turned-politician late J Jayalalithaa. Besides this, Kangana also has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Dhaakad in the pipeline. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor will also play the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

ALSO READ: 'Copycat' Maheep recreates daughter Shanaya's selfies, see here

The actor recently bagged her fourth National Film Award for the Best Actor (Female) category, for her movies Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut

Related Stories

tv

Krushna Abhishek congratulates sister Arti Singh on buying car 'without taking a single rupee from me'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:54 AM IST
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu's new house has the perfect little corner for her latest achievement, see pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:32 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP