Kangana Ranaut tests negative for Covid-19, but won't give tips on how to beat it for fear of 'covid fan clubs'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared that she has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor mentioned how she has many tips on how to fight the disease but will not be sharing it with her followers.

"Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs .... Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus .... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Kangana's Instagram post.

Kangana had shared that she had tested positive for Covid-19 through an Instagram post. She had even called the deadly disease a 'small time flu'. “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev,” she had written in her post.

Last week, she claimed that her post was taken down by Instagram and said that it must have been reported by the 'Covid fan club'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin (I had heard of terrorist and communist sympathisers on Twitter but) Covid fan club awesome... It’s been two days here on insta but don’t think will last here more than a week.”

Kangana was permanently banned from Twitter earlier this month after her controversial posts on the recent West Bengal assembly election results and their aftermath.