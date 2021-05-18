Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut tests negative for Covid-19, but won't give tips on how to beat it for fear of 'covid fan clubs'
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut tests negative for Covid-19, but won't give tips on how to beat it for fear of 'covid fan clubs'

Kangana Ranaut has tested negative for Covid-19. She took to Instagram to share the update with her followers and also criticised what she calls 'covid fan clubs'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared an update on her health with her followers.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared that she has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor mentioned how she has many tips on how to fight the disease but will not be sharing it with her followers.

"Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs .... Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus .... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Kangana's Instagram post.

Kangana had shared that she had tested positive for Covid-19 through an Instagram post. She had even called the deadly disease a 'small time flu'. “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev,” she had written in her post.

Last week, she claimed that her post was taken down by Instagram and said that it must have been reported by the 'Covid fan club'.

Also read: Geeta Kapur wears sindoor on forehead in new pics, fans ask if she is married: 'Maa ki shaadi kab hui'

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin (I had heard of terrorist and communist sympathisers on Twitter but) Covid fan club awesome... It’s been two days here on insta but don’t think will last here more than a week.”

Kangana was permanently banned from Twitter earlier this month after her controversial posts on the recent West Bengal assembly election results and their aftermath.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared that she has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor mentioned how she has many tips on how to fight the disease but will not be sharing it with her followers.

"Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs .... Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus .... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Kangana's Instagram post.

Kangana had shared that she had tested positive for Covid-19 through an Instagram post. She had even called the deadly disease a 'small time flu'. “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev,” she had written in her post.

Last week, she claimed that her post was taken down by Instagram and said that it must have been reported by the 'Covid fan club'.

Also read: Geeta Kapur wears sindoor on forehead in new pics, fans ask if she is married: 'Maa ki shaadi kab hui'

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin (I had heard of terrorist and communist sympathisers on Twitter but) Covid fan club awesome... It’s been two days here on insta but don’t think will last here more than a week.”

Kangana was permanently banned from Twitter earlier this month after her controversial posts on the recent West Bengal assembly election results and their aftermath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut kangana ranaut pics covid 19 news

Related Stories

bollywood

Ram Gopal Varma, who once praised Kangana Ranaut's acting, hints his opinions might change

PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 08:08 PM IST
bollywood

Irfan Pathan takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, says her posts are 'only about hate'

UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 08:50 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause

Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP