Geeta Kapur wears sindoor on forehead in new pics, fans ask if she is married: 'Maa ki shaadi kab hui'

The latest pictures of choreographer Geeta Kapur, who is one of the judges on the dance reality show Super Dancer, has left fans guessing about her wedding. On her Instagram post, Geeta is seen wearing a red dress and also wore vermilion on her forehead. Sharing the series of pictures posing for the camera she captioned it, "Ready set shoot ..."

Social media uses flooded her comments section on Instagram with their guesses and questions. A fan asked, "Maa ki maag me sindoor... Maa ki shadi kab hui.. (There is vermillion on her forehead.... When did she get married)." Another wrote, "i want maa to confirm this news and she is not only amazing.. She is superb my fav.. And their trio @remodsouza @terence_here @geeta_kapurofficial ... My fav." A third said, "Sindur (vermillion)???"

A few others wrote, "Aap ne sidur kis liye lagaya aap k to abi tak sadhi nehi huya hen mam (Why did you apply vermillion, you haven't tied the knot yet)????", "Shadi shuda hogai geeta maa (Did she get married)?" and "Please you go for marriage amazing."

Meanwhile, a few fans complimented her on her pictures. A fan commented, "U are really amazing lady maaaaa." Another said, "O my god Maa you look gorgeous." "You look so hot cool and young in this Red colour amazing," wrote another.

Geeta started her career at the age of 15 when she joined the troupe of noted Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan and later assisted her in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mohabbatein and Kal Ho Na Ho. She has also choreographed for films such as Fiza, Asoka, Saathiya, Heyy Babyy, Tees Maar Khan among others.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff mourns death of his make-up man of 37 years: ‘He was my soulmate’

Last month, Geeta had said that the storytelling format may have undergone a change in Bollywood but song and dance as its core should remain intact. She also hopes to direct a full-fledged film someday and it does not need to be a dance movie.

“I don’t think I will ever direct something dance-based. Just because dancing is my forte doesn’t mean I should do a movie on it. Too many of our colleagues are doing that. I might direct something dark or a thriller," she was quoted by PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON