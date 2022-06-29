Kangana Ranaut thanks 'best action hero' Vidyut Jammwal for calling her 'spectacular' in Dhaakad: 'It's like an award'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has thanked 'best action hero' Vidyut Jammwal for calling her 'spectacular' in Dhaakad. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared clips from Vidyut's interview in which he said that he felt proud of her after watching Dhaakad. Reacting to Vidyut, Kangana said that his appreciation is 'like an award' to her. (Also Read | 'But I'm top martial artist in world': Vidyut Jammwal)

In the videos, Vidyut Jammwal said, "Kangana's film Dhaakad released recently and after I watched it I felt very proud that there's a girl who's genuinely doing something spectacular. There was a feeling of pride, I don't know. I felt proud."

Sharing it Kangana captioned the post, "Best action Hero @mevidyutjammwal in the country appreciating my action scenes (smiling face with hearts emoji) #Dhaakad." She also added, "It's like an award. Thanks (smiling face with hearts and folded hands emojis) @mevidyutjammwal."

Dhaakad, released in May this year, is an action film directed by Razneesh Ghai. The film features Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, an International Task Force (ITF) officer. The film also features Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee. Dhaakad opened to a poor start at the box office with less than ₹1 crore on its first day.

The Hindustan Times review said, "Kangana once again puts her A-game on and never loses the grip on her character--fierce, feisty and fearless, yet vulnerable where the scenes need her to be. She fights out tough men all alone and not for once looks juvenile, thanks to well-choregraphed action sequences. There's a dialogue in Dhaakad addressed to Agni: 'Iske dimaag ki tarah, iska dil bhi khiska hua hai (Like her brain, her heart is also askew)', which invites quite a few claps and cheers."

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion Vidyut called himself the 'top martial artist in the world'. In the interview, the action films of John Abraham, Tiger Shroff and Aditya Roy Kapur were spoken about and he replied, “All the gentlemen you’ve referred to are great action stars but I’m the top martial artist in the world. Officially. I work all the time — whether I’m sleeping, or awake — I’m in awareness and that’s how I hone my skills.”

He also added, “Sometimes, people compare me to Jackie Chan or Tony Jaa or other legendary people. It’s amazing that they compare me to the best. It’s like saying, ‘Vidyut, you’re as good as Michael Jackson when you move. Wow.’ So for that, you’ve got to be aware all the time.”

