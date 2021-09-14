Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kangana Ranaut to play lead role in Sita in The Incarnation, not Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kangana Ranaut has thanked the director Alaukik Desai for giving her the opportunity to play the role of Sita from Ramayana.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has been finalised for the role of Sita in a film that was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of Sita in a film titled Sita: The Incarnation. This is the same film that was reportedly offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sita: The Incarnation will be directed by Alaukik Desai. Kangana Ranaut has shared a poster of the upcoming film on her Instagram Stories and also thanked the director for giving her the opportunity.

"What was a mirage, is now a clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as Sita. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology.Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief," the director tweeted. Kangana shared a screenshot of the tweet and wrote, “Thank you for this opportunity.

A poster of Kangana Ranaut's  Sita. 
Earlier, reports had claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan had demanded 12 crore for the film. While the actor did not clarify whether she did so, she did respond to the reports in vague terms.

She told The Guardian in an interview, "I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing.”

She added, "Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it."

Kangana has quite a few projects lined up next. These include her action films Dhaakad and Tejas. She was most recently seen in the political film Thalaivi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, has been working on her next film with Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chadha, an official remake of Forest Gump, has been shot in parts of Punjab and slated for a Christmas 2021 release.

