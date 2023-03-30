Kangana Ranaut tweets against westernisation, torn clothes, hiphop; Twitter reminds her of Dhaakad

Actor Kangana Ranaut has urged the people to 'stop westernisation of our civilisation'. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Kangana re-shared a video in which Riley Gaines, a University of Kentucky graduate and a swimmer spoke against the NCAA and transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. Riley spoke about NCAA's discrimination and how the female swimmers had to share their locker room with Lia. She called Lia a ‘22-year-old male who is fully intact with male genitalia’. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut taunts paparazzi for not asking her about Priyanka Chopra controversy at airport. Watch)

Kangana Ranaut plays super spy Agent Agni in her Dhaakad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the video, Kangana wrote on Twitter, "We must stop westernisation of our civilisation, it’s not just torn clothes and hip hop, it runs deeper. In the west every third person is on psychiatric medication, they sabotaged family system, in the name of feminism their women struggling to raise children without any (1/2)."

She also added, "Family/financial support, women don’t want to have children anymore n this new gender drama is becoming a pandemic there. That society is on the verge of collapse, we don’t need to imitate those who meet parents for weekend dinners and make them pay for half the bill. Disgusting."

Kangana tweeted on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, a person tweeted, "Where this discussion is going? What she complained is about NCAA and many other authorities in US deliberately circumventing norms leading women champs and participants suffer!? Why deviate?" "You are speaking on a 'Western Platform' using 'Western Technology'...," read a comment.

Kangana Ranaut plays super spy Agent Agni in her Dhaakad.

"Your last movie showed you as fully westernized, except for your language which remained Indian, but look at your attire in that movie and not even just movie look at your attire during promotion of your Lock Up serial," wrote another person on Twitter. "It has already started here, sweetie. And there's no way you can stop this," said a fan.

Kangana has several projects in the pipeline including P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2. It is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film. Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Fans will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON