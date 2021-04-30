Kangana Ranaut warns those criticising govt's handling of pandemic: 'These people will tell us how to run our country?'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is furious at the bad international press for India and the Indian government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a video on Friday afternoon from her home. She is seen making a plea with the authorities to take action against those criticising the government.

Calling the issue 'another grave matter', Kangana said that every time India is in crisis of any kind, other countries start targeting it. "India is shown as if its people have just evolved from monkeys to humans. They behave as if a few white people must come and make you their slaves, tell you what to do, how to behave, eat, tell you what a democracy is, whom to choose, you just don't have the sense to do what is right. So we will tell you what to do," she said in her video. Kangana added that their motives are supported by a few Indian 'buddhijeevis' who criticise the government on international platforms and ruin India' image in the world.

The actor also criticised Time magazine's recent cover story on the the destruction caused by the second wave of coronavirus in India. She also said that the countries talking about India do not have the 'aukaat' to call coronavirus a 'communist virus', as it was found in Wuhan, China. "These people try to tell us how to run our country? Who are they? Such a large portion of America's population was wiped out during the first wave. Everyone saw what happened in Italy. England is still struggling with the second wave. We are too. No doubt. But did anyone name and shame any minister, their democracy? 'Choose education, this and that.' Who are you to tell us? We will struggle on our own and we are already," she said. She ended the video saying that the government should take action against the 'upadravi (rowdy)' persons.

India is currently experiencing a brutal second wave of the pandemic with death toll hitting 208,330, as per Hindustan Times Covid statistics. Cities such as Delhi and Mumbai have been among the worst hit with patients struggling to find beds in hospitals, oxygen and other life-saving supplies.