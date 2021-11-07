Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma welcome baby boy Veer, reveal why they kept his birth secret

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon and her husband, screenwriter-producer Himanshu Sharma, welcomed a baby boy recently. They have named their son Veer.

Kanika took to Instagram to announce the news with a picture of Himanshu hoisting Veer on his shoulders and another of her holding the baby. “In gratitude, with our hearts full - Wishing love, light and happiness to all our lovelies! #mylife #myboys #mylove … #veerdhillonsharma,” she wrote.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kanika shared another photo of herself holding the newborn and wrote, “My little dumpling… Obsessed momposting.” Actor Bhumi Pednekar also posted a picture with him. In all the images, his face was hidden.

Kanika Dhillon and Bhumi Pednekar posted photos with Veer.

Kanika also shared pictures of herself from her pregnancy days and talked about how Veer’s birth made her life ‘unbelievably beautiful’. “Mommy-to-be days flashback…. In Mary Mason’s words, ‘I carried my baby inside me for 9 months, I will carry him in my arms for 3 years and in my heart till the day I die...’ To my little miracle baby Veer - you are my whole heart just walking around and cooing and gurgling and reminding me that, ‘Oh! Life really can be so unbelievably beautiful!’,” she wrote.

She also thanked ‘each and every beautiful soul/ person who helped/guided and comforted (her) in the most beautiful journey of (her) life’.

In a joint interview with Peeping Moon, Kanika and Himanshu revealed why they kept the news of Veer’s birth a secret at first. “We are very private people in real life and like to take our own time to share such a news with the world. Also with the ongoing Covid wave during the pregnancy, we wanted to have a healthy delivery and share the news later,” they said.

Kanika and Himanshu had gotten engaged in December last year and tied the knot in January.