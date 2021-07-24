Kanika Dhillon denies glorifying domestic violence in Haseen Dillruba: 'Don’t think this deserves any more explanation'

Haseen Dillruba writer Kanika Dhillon has defended the movie against those suggesting that the Taapsee Pannu-starrer glorifies domestic violence. Haseen Dillruba, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, was released earlier this month on Netflix. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and viewers. Some even questioned if the film glorifies domestic violence.

Over the past few weeks, Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon have been reacting to negative reviews on social media. In a new interview, Kanika has clarified that Haseen Dillruba doesn't propagate domestic violence and said that the film would have fallen into the 'trap of glorification' had Taapsee's character Rani fallen in love with a man because he was violent.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Kanika said, "I know for a fact that there was no glorification of domestic violence. Whatever parameters had to be met to have the correct gender politics between a man and a woman, between the oppressed and the oppressor, all that was in place.”

"The main point where we could have fallen into the trap of glorification of violence is if the woman had fallen in love with a man because he was violent towards her, and that is clearly not the case in this film. Because it’s shown so clearly in the film, I don’t think this deserves any more explanation than I have already given. So I would just like to say, ‘No I wouldn’t present it differently.’ But at the same time, all opinions are welcome and I hope you all enjoyed the film, whichever parts you did," she added.

Earlier this week, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Taapsee had asked readers to not 'single out one or two scenes and make the whole film about them'. Reacting to the criticism the movie has received, she had said, "The other thing that appalled me, was the feminist lens of movie reviewing. Do not single out one or two scenes and making the whole film about those. Don’t tell me you will tell the character what she should have done. The idea of feminism is, you do not tell the woman what she needs to do, that is female version of mansplaining! Kanika Dhillon (Haseen Dillruba's writer) and me, with the kind of filmography that I have, wouldn't do anything that goes against women. See the film as a film."