Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kanika Dhillon reveals husband Himanshu Sharma ordered a petrol bike for their son before he was even born
bollywood

Kanika Dhillon reveals husband Himanshu Sharma ordered a petrol bike for their son before he was even born

Kanika Dhillon has talked about preparing for parenthood and revealed she decided the final checkout list when they pre-ordered items before the birth of her son, Veer.
Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma welcomed their first child, Veer, recently.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 08:07 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Writer Kanika Dhillon, who recently announced the birth of her baby boy, Veer, has said that she had to cancel an order placed by her husband before the birth of their child.

Kanika Dhillon said in a new interview that her husband, screenwriter-producer Himanshu Sharma, was also present in the labour room. She also revealed that it was Himanshu who chose the name for their son, adding that she also loved it.

Talking about ordering stuff for the baby before it was born, Kanika told a leading daily, “We were obsessively on our phones ordering stuff online, actually it’s mostly Himanshu who orders and I chose the final shortlist. But let me tell you one very interesting thing. I had to threaten Himanshu to stop ordering as after a point, we were running out of space and he was ordering the same things twice over.”

“My overexcited husband also ordered a bike before our Veer was born and I had to make him cancel that. So ya, it was a fun, crazy, memorable time prepping to be Veer’s parents,” she added. Asked if it was a cycle that Himanshu ordered, Kanika said, “No, a bike. He ordered a kids' petrol bike for a 5-year-old.”

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Kanika-Himanshu welcome baby boy Veer, reveal why they kept his birth secret

Kanika also confirmed that she does not plan to take a break from writing. She said that she wrote Raksha Bandhan and Rashami Rocket during her pregnancy. Led by Taapsee Pannu, Rashami Rocket was released on Netflix recently. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has recently wrapped up the shoot for Raksha Bandhan. She added that she is about to complete two more scripts.

Announcing the arrival of Veer, Kanika had posted pictures with the newborn on Sunday. She hid his face with smileys and wrote on Instagram, “In gratitude, with our hearts full - Wishing love, light and happiness to all our lovelies! ️#mylife #myboys #mylove … #veerdhillonsharma.”

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma got engaged in December last year. They married in January this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kanika dhillon rashami rocket
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Salman Khan says ‘naachna band kar’ as a fan tries to take a selfie with him

5

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: See family photos with Shruti, Sarika and Akshara

Sonam Kapoor sits in Anand Ahuja's lap as they pose for pics during their Diwali

Manisha writes about 'arduous' fight with cancer, shares pics from her treatment
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP