Kanjoos Makhichoos trailer: Kunal Kemmu plays a miser with quirky tricks to save every penny. Watch

Kunal Kemmu, who played a lower middle class man in 2020 film Lootcase, is back with a new film Kanjoos Makhichoos. The trailer of the film released on Monday and introduced Kunal as an infamous miser who has various tricks to save every penny. The film stars Piyush Mishra and Alka Amin as his wife and Shweta Tripathi as his wife. Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares video of Holi fun with Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya, Neha Dhupia and others. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer shows how his family is fed up with his penny-pinching habits but later learns that he was saving up to send his parents on a pilgrimage. But as his parents go missing and the government announces compensation for their family, Kunal loses his cool as the middlemen syphon off a portion of the compensation. Upset over such cheating, he decides to fight back against the corrupt system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the film, actor Kunal Kemmu said, “Kanjoos Makhichoos is the kind of film that I would love to watch with my family because it is a complete mass entertainer. It has the perfect dose of drama, comedy, plot twists, a sweet message and a whole lot of entertainment. Also, I had a great time shooting with my co-actors and the entire crew because the energy on-set was great. I am sure that my fans and their families will enjoy this film”.

Director Vipul Mehta also said, “Kanjoos Makhichoos is a story of a middle-class, simple-minded Pandey family, belonging to Lucknow. The story has a very realistic approach with humane and relatable characters. The humour depicted in the film is also very natural. In this world of nuclear urban families, our film is focussing on the story of a joint, close-knitted family. The protagonist Jamnaprasad is a miser minded person and his miserly ways will steal the heart of the audience. Overall, my journey with Zee has been everlasting as my first show Koshish Ek Aasha aired on Zee and now my first Hindi debut film Kanjoos Makhichoos is also releasing on ZEE5”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Written and directed by Vipul Mehta, the comedy drama stars Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta and the late Raju Srivastav. The film will have a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5 on March 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON