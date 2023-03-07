Soha Ali Khan shares video of Holi fun with Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya, Neha Dhupia and others. Watch

Soha Ali Khan shared an Instagram Reel of her Holi celebrations with husband, actor Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. They were joined by their friends, including actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, as they celebrated the holiday with a temporary obstacle course of kiddie pools with water. In the video, the adults and the children can be seen having a gala time, playing with water guns and covering each other's faces with colour. (Also read: Holi: Kareena Kapoor shares colour-drenched pics of Taimur and Jehangir, fans ask 'aap bhi purane kapde pehente ho')

The actor's video, set to a remixed version of Hindi hits with Holi Party Mashup 2022, was captioned, "Happy Holi boys and girls (red heart emoji) thank you @simone.khambatta and @karanogram for a smashing party! #happyholi." In the Reel, Soha along with Kunal and Inaaya, is seen having a good time as they play with water guns and throw colour on each other. At one point, Kunal pushes a friend of theirs into the one of many kiddie inflatable pools that have been set up in the compound. Meanwhile, Neha can be seen making sure that Soha does not get up from another pool.

Their friend Simone Khambatta who hosted the Holi party commented, "Best people best holi LOVE U !" Others in the comment section wished them a Happy Holi. One fan said, "This is so cute (heart eyes emojis)." While another shared, "Looks like fun."

Soha did not celebrate the holiday with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena, along with Taimur and Jeh, had their own water war with colours at home. Soha's mother, Sharmila Tagore, and brother Saif Ali Khan, were not seen at the Holi celebrations.

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the third season of the web series Abhay last year. He will next be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar comedy series Pop Kaun with Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Rajpal Yadav and Nupur Sanon. The actor also made his directorial debut last year with Madgaon Express. The film is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani.

Soha will next be seen in the film Chhorii 2 with Nushrratt Bharuccha. She was last seen in the Prime Video web series Hush Hush with Juhi Chawla, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna.

