Actor Kanwaljit Singh takes Air India flight a month after AI171 tragedy, says ‘will bana di hai’

The recent crash of the London-bound flight AI171 in Ahmedabad has cast a shadow of doubt and mistrust on Air India. Now, veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh has chosen to fly with Air India and took to his Instagram to share the update, albeit with a sly dig at how he is keeping himself prepared. Kanwaljit Singh was recently seen in the film Mrs.

Kanwaljit's update on flying Air India

In the video, Kanwaljit was seen taking a video of himself from the airport lounge. In the recorded video, Kanwaljit said, “Off to Colombo. Will bana di hai (I have made the will of my life). See you in Colombo. Flying Air India!”

Several fans reacted to the veteran actor's post and commented with laughing face emoticons. Many also wished him a safe journey in the comments section.

Earlier, actor Raveena Tandon had posted on Instagram to show her faith in Air India, sharing that she recently chose to fly with the airline. Raveena wrote in the caption, “New Beginnings … to rise and fly again against all odds … to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn and the crews welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence. Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. Godspeed always @airindia . Fearless and a will To overcome and be strong again.”

Meanwhile, comedian Vir Das had come forward to defend the airline after the tragedy. “It’s a tragic day for so many families. And all our thoughts and prayers are with them. I just wanted to add my support for the crew. I’ve flown Air India all my life. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky,” he wrote in his X account.

About the Air India plane crash

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew from Ahmedabad to London, crashed into a medical college hostel in Meghaninagar on June 12, moments after takeoff. The disaster claimed 241 lives, including 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, with Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated in 11A, as the sole survivor with minor injuries.