Kapil Sharma calls himself ‘gareeb’, Ayushmann Khurrana has a hilarious reaction. Watch

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will join Kapil Sharma on his show this weekend. A new promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was shared on YouTube by SET India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Kapil flirted with Vaani, he told Ayushmann, “Dekho, aapne toh 40-50 din saath mein kaam kiya, humare paas toh yeh hi ek-do ghante hote hai. Gareeb aadmi ka itna hi hai (See, you shot with her for 40-50 days, I only get these one-two hours with her. That’s all a poor man has).” Ayushmann was quick to reply, “Aisi gareebi bhagwan sabko de (May God give such poverty to everyone),” leaving Kapil in splits.

Kapil then asked Vaani if Ayushmann is better at emotional scenes or romantic ones, and she said that he romances with a lot of emotion. As Ayushmann called romance an emotion, Kapil replied, “Mere mein yeh wala emotion bohot zyada hai (I have an overdose of this emotion in me).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Krushna Abhishek then came on the stage, dressed as a sheikh, and made a reference to his estranged uncle Govinda in his joke. He praised the dancer to his left and asked if she was related to Govinda, while he criticised the moves of one to his right and asked, “Tum Kapil ka kuch lagta hai kya (Are you related to Kapil)?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see | Money Heist: Ayushmann Khurrana debuts as desi Professor and gives Bella Ciao his own twist, watch

Afterwards, Kapil read out a few comments on Ayushmann and Vaani’s posts, in the ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ segment of the show. The creativity of the Instagram users cracked them up.

Currently, Ayushmann and Vaani are gearing up for the release of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film follows a fitness trainer who falls in love with a Zumba instructor and how their relationship changes when he discovers that she is a trans woman. It is set to hit the theatres on December 10.