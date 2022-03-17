Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das meet Naveen Patnaik in Odisha amid film shoot, fans joke 'inko bhi hasa diya'. See pics

Actor-director-writer Nandita Das announced her next film, featuring comedian-actor Kapil Sharma last month. The cast and crew are currently shooting for the film in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. On Thursday, Kapil shared a series of pictures from his meeting with Odisha's chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Nandita was also spotted in the photos. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma shares video from his 4am gym session before '6am shift', fans ask: 'Did Akshay Kumar wake you up early?')

Sharing the pictures, Kapil wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting the honorable CM of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji. Thank you for the wonderful hospitality and making us feel at home. Your heart is as beautiful like your state #Odisha will stay in my heart forever #Gratiude. Special thanks to @nanditadasofficial for introducing me to the beautiful culture and traditions of Odisha in detail just like you do in your movies. #beautiful #bhubaneswar #thecityoftemples.”

In the first picture, Kapil and Nandita are seen smiling as they pose with Naveen. In another one, they are spotted sitting on sofas while having a conversation. In the third picture, Kapil and Naveen are seen greeting each other with folded hands and in the last photo Kapil and Nandita posed for a picture together.

Mukti Mohan reacted to Kapil's post and wrote, “Dher saari badhaaiyaan aur pyaar (Congratulations and lots of love)! Proud of you Kapu Partner. Sky is the limit.” One fan commented, “Happy to see you in Odisha Kapil ji.” Another one said, “Aray Naveen ji ko bhi hasa diya (You made Naveen ji laugh).”

Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Nandita Das' untitled project, will feature Kapil in the role of a food delivery rider. Speaking about his role in the film, Kapil told PTI, “I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das’ film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for details. So, my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me,” he said.

Kapil has previously acted in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. He also hosts popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.

